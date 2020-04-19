Tellurian Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 354.7% Upside

Tellurian Inc. with ticker code (TELL) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.7 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 6.32. With the stocks previous close at 1.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 354.7%. The 50 day MA is 1.16 and the 200 day MA is 5.78. The company has a market cap of $383m. Company Website: http://www.tellurianinc.com

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

