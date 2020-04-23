Tellurian Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 322.9% Upside

Tellurian Inc. found using ticker (TELL) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13.7 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 5.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.4 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 322.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.16 while the 200 day moving average is 5.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $386m. Company Website: http://www.tellurianinc.com

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

