Tellurian Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 321.3% Upside

Tellurian Inc. with ticker code (TELL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.7 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 6.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 321.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.71. The company has a market cap of $365m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tellurianinc.com

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

