Tellurian Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 295.0% Upside

Tellurian Inc. found using ticker (TELL) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13.7 and 2 and has a mean target at 6.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 295.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.24 and the 200 day moving average is 5.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $355m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tellurianinc.com

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

