Tellurian Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 265.4% Upside

Tellurian Inc. with ticker code (TELL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.7 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 5.92. Now with the previous closing price of 1.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 265.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.53. The company has a market cap of $411m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tellurianinc.com

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn