Telephone and Data Systems, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.3% Upside

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc with ticker code (TDS) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 21 and has a mean target at 22.5. With the stocks previous close at 16.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 36.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.31. The company has a market cap of $1,944m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tdsinc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,650m based on the market concensus.

Telephone and Data Systems, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers’ used equipment; internet connections and all-home WI-FI services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content; local and long-distance telephone service, VoIP, and enhanced services; and broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services. The company sells its products through retail sales, direct and indirect sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. As of December 31, 2021, it offers its services to customers 5 million wireless connections, and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

