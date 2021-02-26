Twitter
Telefonica SA – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Telefonica SA found using ticker (TEF) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9.38 and 4.58 and has a mean target at 6.98. With the stocks previous close at 4.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 71.9%. The day 50 moving average is 3.6 and the 200 day moving average is 4.28. The company has a market cap of $20,739m. Company Website: http://www.telefonica.com

TelefÃ³nica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company’s mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment; and provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased lines; virtual private network; fibre optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators’ fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; Kite connectivity platform; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

