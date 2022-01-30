Twitter
Telefonica Brasil S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Telefonica Brasil S.A. found using ticker (VIV) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14.5 and 9.9 with the average target price sitting at 11.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day MA is 8.69 and the 200 day MA is 8.38. The company has a market cap of $15,310m. Company Website: https://www.telefonica.com.br

The potential market cap would be $19,253m based on the market concensus.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services, as well as sells wireless devices and accessories. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

