Teledyne Technologies Incorpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Teledyne Technologies Incorpora with ticker code (TDY) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 515 and 445 with a mean TP of 478. Now with the previous closing price of 419.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The day 50 moving average is 373.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 401.61. The company has a market cap of $19,694m. Find out more information at: https://www.teledyne.com

The potential market cap would be $22,417m based on the market concensus.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras for industrial machine vision and automated quality control, as well as for medical, research, and scientific applications; and infrared and X-ray spectra for use in industrial, government, and medical applications, as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters. This segment also offers thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions. The company’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, as well as communications products, such as defense electronics, environment interconnects, data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft, components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications, and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company markets and sells its products and services through a direct internal sales force, as well as third-party sales representatives and distributors. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

