Telecom plus PLC 5.9% Potential Upside Indicated by finnCap

Telecom plus PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TEP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at finnCap. Telecom plus PLC are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. finnCap have set their target price at 1250 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 5.9% from the opening price of 1180 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 22 points and decreased 288 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1585 GBX while the 52 week low is 907 GBX.

Telecom plus PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,358.46 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,343.02. There are currently 75,551,641 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 159,699. Market capitalisation for LON:TEP is £963,481,622 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn