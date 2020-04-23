Telecom plus PLC 3.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Telecom plus PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TEP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Telecom plus PLC are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1250 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.8% from the opening price of 1299 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 57 points and decreased 213 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1585 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 907 GBX.

Telecom plus PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,347.51 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,341.82. There are currently 419,418,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 162,153. Market capitalisation for LON:TEP is £1,013,777,563 GBP.

