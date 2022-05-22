Twitter
Telecom Argentina SA – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.2% Upside

Telecom Argentina SA with ticker code (TEO) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 20 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 8.05. Now with the previous closing price of 5.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 54.2%. The day 50 moving average is 5.66 and the 200 day moving average is 5.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,797m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://institucional.telecom.com.ar

The potential market cap would be $4,313m based on the market concensus.

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, data center hosting/housing services, dedicated links, layer 2 and layer 3 transport networks, video links, value-added services, and other services. In addition, the company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. Further, it provides internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; data services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

