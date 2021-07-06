Telecom Argentina SA – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

Telecom Argentina SA found using ticker (TEO) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.5 and 5.6 and has a mean target at 7.77. Now with the previous closing price of 7.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The day 50 moving average is 6.98 and the 200 day moving average is 7.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,131m. Visit the company website at: http://institucional.telecom.com.ar

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as CablevisiÃ³n S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.