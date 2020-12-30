Twitter
Teekay Tankers Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.9% Upside

Teekay Tankers Ltd. with ticker code (TNK) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 14 with a mean TP of 20.86. With the stocks previous close at 11.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 84.9%. The day 50 moving average is 10.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $374m. Company Website: http://www.teekay.com/business/tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management, LNG terminal management, consultancy, procurement, and equipment rental services; and lightering support services, including full service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and leased 55 double-hull oil tankers, 2 ship-to-ship support vessels, and 9 time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

