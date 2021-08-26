Teekay Tankers Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.9% Upside

Teekay Tankers Ltd. found using ticker (TNK) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 20.86. With the stocks previous close at 11.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 84.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.77. The company has a market cap of $374m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.teekay.com/business/tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management, LNG terminal management, consultancy, procurement, and equipment rental services; and lightering support services, including full service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and leased 55 double-hull oil tankers, 2 ship-to-ship support vessels, and 9 time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.