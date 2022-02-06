Teekay Tankers Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.9% Upside

Teekay Tankers Ltd. with ticker code (TNK) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 with a mean TP of 17.56. Now with the previous closing price of 10.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 66.9%. The 50 day MA is 11.16 while the 200 day moving average is 12.82. The company has a market cap of $361m. Visit the company website at: https://www.teekay.com/business/tankers

The potential market cap would be $603m based on the market concensus.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management, liquefied natural gas terminal management, consultancy, procurement, equipment rental, and other related services; and lightering support services, including, full-service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and leased 52 double-hull oil tankers, and 9 time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are employed through long-term, fixed-rate time-charter contracts and spot tanker market. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Canada.