Teekay Tankers Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.0% Upside

Teekay Tankers Ltd. found using ticker (TNK) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 19.27. With the stocks previous close at 11.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 61.0%. The 50 day MA is 13.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.45. The market cap for the company is $408m. Visit the company website at: http://www.teekay.com/business/tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management, liquefied natural gas terminal management, consultancy, procurement, equipment rental, and other related services; and lightering support services, including, full-service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and leased 52 double-hull oil tankers, and 9 time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are employed through long-term, fixed-rate time-charter contracts and spot tanker market. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Canada.