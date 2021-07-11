Twitter
Teekay Tankers Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.9% Upside

Teekay Tankers Ltd. with ticker code (TNK) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 19.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.9%. The day 50 moving average is 14.79 and the 200 day MA is 13.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $465m. Company Website: http://www.teekay.com/business/tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management, liquefied natural gas terminal management, consultancy, procurement, equipment rental, and other related services; and lightering support services, including, full-service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and leased 52 double-hull oil tankers, and 9 time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are employed through long-term, fixed-rate time-charter contracts and spot tanker market. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Canada.

