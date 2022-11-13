Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Teekay Tankers Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Teekay Tankers Ltd. found using ticker (TNK) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 40.87. Now with the previous closing price of 31.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.81 and the 200 day MA is 20.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,062m. Company Website: https://www.teekay.com/business/tankers

The potential market cap would be $1,384m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and leased 48 double-hull oil tankers, time-chartered in two Aframax tankers, and one LR2 tanker. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

You might also enjoy reading  Teekay Tankers Ltd. - Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.