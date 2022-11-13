Teekay Tankers Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.2% Upside

Teekay Tankers Ltd. found using ticker (TNK) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 40.87. Now with the previous closing price of 31.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.81 and the 200 day MA is 20.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,062m. Company Website: https://www.teekay.com/business/tankers

The potential market cap would be $1,384m based on the market concensus.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and leased 48 double-hull oil tankers, time-chartered in two Aframax tankers, and one LR2 tanker. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.