Teekay Tankers Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

Teekay Tankers Ltd. found using ticker (TNK) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 30 and has a mean target at 38.88. With the stocks previous close at 33.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.94. The market cap for the company is $1,166m. Find out more information at: https://www.teekay.com/business/tankers

The potential market cap would be $1,367m based on the market concensus.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and leased 48 double-hull oil tankers, time-chartered in two Aframax tankers, and one LR2 tanker. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.