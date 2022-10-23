Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Teekay Tankers Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Teekay Tankers Ltd. found using ticker (TNK) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 23 with a mean TP of 35.72. With the stocks previous close at 32.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.47 while the 200 day moving average is 18.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,104m. Visit the company website at: https://www.teekay.com/business/tankers

The potential market cap would be $1,218m based on the market concensus.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and leased 48 double-hull oil tankers, time-chartered in two Aframax tankers, and one LR2 tanker. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

