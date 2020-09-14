Teekay Tankers Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 95.7% Upside

Teekay Tankers Ltd. with ticker code (TNK) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 14 with a mean TP of 23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 95.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.04 and the 200 day moving average is 16.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $416m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.teekay.com/business/tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management, LNG terminal management, consultancy, procurement, and equipment rental services; and lightering support services, including full service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and leased 55 double-hull oil tankers, 2 ship-to-ship support vessels, and 9 time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn