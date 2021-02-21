Teekay LNG Partners L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. found using ticker (TGP) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 14.43. Now with the previous closing price of 13.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.77 and the 200 day MA is 11.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,162m. Visit the company website at: http://www.teekay.com

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers and 30 LPG/multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.