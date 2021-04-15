Twitter
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. with ticker code (TGP) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 14.29. With the stocks previous close at 11.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.5%. The day 50 moving average is 10.72 while the 200 day moving average is 11.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,049m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.teekay.com

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers and 30 LPG/multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

