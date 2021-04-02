Teekay LNG Partners L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. with ticker code (TGP) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 11 and has a mean target at 14.29. Now with the previous closing price of 11.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.72 while the 200 day moving average is 11.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,049m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.teekay.com

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers and 30 LPG/multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.