Teekay LNG Partners L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. found using ticker (TGP) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 11 with a mean TP of 14.29. With the stocks previous close at 11.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.5%. The 50 day MA is 10.72 and the 200 day moving average is 11.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,049m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.teekay.com

The potential market cap would be $1,316m based on the market concensus.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers and 30 LPG/multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

