Teekay LNG Partners L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. found using ticker (TGP) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 14.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.72 and the 200 day MA is 11.26. The company has a market cap of $1,049m. Find out more information at: http://www.teekay.com

The potential market cap would be $1,316m based on the market concensus.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers and 30 LPG/multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.