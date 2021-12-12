Teekay LNG Partners L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. found using ticker (TGP) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 14 with a mean TP of 17. Now with the previous closing price of 16.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17 and the 200 day moving average is 15.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,471m. Find out more information at: http://www.teekay.com

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 47 LNG carriers and 30 LPG and multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.