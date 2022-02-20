Teekay LNG Partners L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. with ticker code (TGP) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 16.33. With the stocks previous close at 16.99 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.9%. The day 50 moving average is 16.92 while the 200 day moving average is 15.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $m. Company Website: https://www.teekay.com

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 47 LNG carriers and 30 LPG and multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.