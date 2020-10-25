Teekay LNG Partners L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. found using ticker (TGP) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 11 with a mean TP of 14.5. Now with the previous closing price of 11.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.22. The company has a market cap of $985m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.teekay.com

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers and 30 LPG/multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

