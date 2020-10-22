Teekay LNG Partners L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. found using ticker (TGP) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 14.5. With the stocks previous close at 11.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.49 while the 200 day moving average is 11.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $985m. Company Website: http://www.teekay.com

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers and 30 LPG/multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

