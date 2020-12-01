Twitter
Tecnoglass Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

Tecnoglass Inc. with ticker code (TGLS) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 8. Now with the previous closing price of 5.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.9%. The day 50 moving average is 5.71 and the 200 day MA is 5.31. The market cap for the company is $279m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tecnoglass.com

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including bars, plates, profiles, rods, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides curtain wall/floating facades, windows and doors, interior dividers and commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, stick facade systems, and other products, such as awnings, structures, automatic doors, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.

