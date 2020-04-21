Tecnoglass Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 126.3% Upside

Tecnoglass Inc. with ticker code (TGLS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 4.5 with a mean TP of 7.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 126.3%. The 50 day MA is 3.67 while the 200 day moving average is 6.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $148m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tecnoglass.com

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including bars, plates, profiles, rods, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides curtain wall/floating facades, windows and doors, interior dividers and commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, stick facade systems, and other products, such as awnings, structures, automatic doors, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.

