TechnipFMC plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.0% Upside

TechnipFMC plc with ticker code (FTI) now have 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 4.6 with a mean TP of 11.39. With the stocks previous close at 6.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 66.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.8 and the 200 day moving average is 7.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,000m. Company Website: http://www.technipfmc.com

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Technip Energies segment designs and builds onshore facilities related to the production, treatment, transformation, and transportation of hydrocarbons and renewable feedstock; and designs, manufactures, and installs fixed and floating platforms for the offshore production and processing of oil and gas reserves. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in the land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced wellhead systems, and high pressure valves and pumps used in stimulation activities for oilfield service companies, as well as provides installation, flowback, and other services for exploration and production companies. The company operates in Europe, Russia, Central Asia, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. TechnipFMC plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

