TechnipFMC plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.6% Upside

TechnipFMC plc with ticker code (FTI) have now 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 4.6 calculating the mean target price we have 11.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 65.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.91 and the 200 day MA is 7.62. The market cap for the company is $3,194m. Visit the company website at: http://www.technipfmc.com

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Technip Energies segment designs and builds onshore facilities related to the production, treatment, transformation, and transportation of hydrocarbons and renewable feedstock; and designs, manufactures, and installs fixed and floating platforms for the offshore production and processing of oil and gas reserves. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in the land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced wellhead systems, and high pressure valves and pumps used in stimulation activities for oilfield service companies, as well as provides installation, flowback, and other services for exploration and production companies. The company operates in Europe, Russia, Central Asia, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. TechnipFMC plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

