TechnipFMC plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.3% Upside

TechnipFMC plc with ticker code (FTI) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.59 and 4.1 calculating the mean target price we have 10.13. With the stocks previous close at 6.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 53.3%. The day 50 moving average is 7.05 while the 200 day moving average is 8.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,988m. Visit the company website at: http://www.technipfmc.com

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in the land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced wellhead systems, and high pressure valves and pumps used in stimulation activities for oilfield service companies, as well as provides installation, flowback, and other services for exploration and production companies. It operates in Europe, Russia, Central Asia, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.