TechnipFMC plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

TechnipFMC plc with ticker code (FTI) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.02 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 10.04. With the stocks previous close at 8.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.73 and the 200 day MA is 7.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,623m. Find out more information at: http://www.technipfmc.com

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in the land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced wellhead systems, and high pressure valves and pumps used in stimulation activities for oilfield service companies, as well as provides installation, flowback, and other services for exploration and production companies. It operates in Europe, Russia, Central Asia, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

