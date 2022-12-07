TechnipFMC plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

TechnipFMC plc with ticker code (FTI) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 8.5 with a mean TP of 13.73. Now with the previous closing price of 12.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.41. The market cap for the company is $5,317m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.technipfmc.com

The potential market cap would be $6,068m based on the market concensus.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing systems; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. This segment also offers well and asset services; research, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain; and product management services. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling and completion systems; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a digitally enabled pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; pressure pumping; well service pumps; well control, safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; flowback and well testing services; skid systems; automation and digital systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flexible lines and flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc has a strategic alliance with Talos Energy Inc. to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to Carbon Capture and Storage projects. The company was founded in 1884 and is based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.