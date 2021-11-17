TechnipFMC plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

TechnipFMC plc with ticker code (FTI) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.54 and 3.51 with the average target price sitting at 7.76. With the stocks previous close at 6.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.82. The company has a market cap of $3,268m. Visit the company website at: http://www.technipfmc.com

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in the land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced wellhead systems, and high pressure valves and pumps used in stimulation activities for oilfield service companies, as well as provides installation, flowback, and other services for exploration and production companies. It operates in Europe, Russia, Central Asia, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. TechnipFMC plc has a strategic alliance with Talos Energy Inc. to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to Carbon Capture and Storage projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.