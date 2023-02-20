TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switze – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switze with ticker code (TEL) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 115 with a mean TP of 136.67. Now with the previous closing price of 132 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 123.56 and the 200 day MA is 122.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $41,725m. Visit the company website at: https://www.te.com

The potential market cap would be $43,201m based on the market concensus.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, relays, antennas, and application tooling products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and interventional medical components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, marine, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct sales to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.