TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switze – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switze with ticker code (TEL) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 130 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 112.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 106.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The day 50 moving average is 102.43 and the 200 day moving average is 90.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $35,916m. Company Website: http://www.te.com

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, antennas, relays, application tooling, and wire and heat shrink tubing products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and heat shrink tubing, interventional medical components, relays, and wires and cables for aerospace, defense, oil and gas, industrial equipment, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

