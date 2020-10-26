TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switze – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switze found using ticker (TEL) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 86 calculating the mean target price we have 98.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 95.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The 50 day MA is 90.74 and the 200 day MA is 79.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $32,324m. Find out more information at: http://www.te.com

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, antennas, relays, application tooling, wires, and heat shrink tubing products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

