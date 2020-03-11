TD Ameritrade Holding Corporati – Consenus Indicates Potential 48.4% Upside

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporati with ticker code (AMTD) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 37 with the average target price sitting at 50.46. With the stocks previous close at 34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.04 and the 200 day moving average is 45.3. The market cap for the company is $17,798m. Visit the company website at: http://www.amtd.com

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. The company offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; and futures and foreign exchange trade execution services. It offers retail brokerage services for common and preferred stocks; exchange-traded funds (ETFs); mutual funds; options; futures; foreign exchange; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, common and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company also offers investor education services for investors to teach how to approach the selection process for investment securities and manage their investment portfolios. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

