TD Ameritrade Holding Corporati – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporati found using ticker (AMTD) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 43.92. Now with the previous closing price of 35.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The day 50 moving average is 39.42 and the 200 day MA is 44.06. The market cap for the company is $18,658m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.amtd.com

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. The company offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; and futures and foreign exchange trade execution services. It offers retail brokerage services for common and preferred stocks; exchange-traded funds (ETFs); mutual funds; options; futures; foreign exchange; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, common and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company also offers investor education services for investors to teach how to approach the selection process for investment securities and manage their investment portfolios. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

