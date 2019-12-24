TD Ameritrade Holding Corporati – Consenus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporati with ticker code (AMTD) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 37 with the average target price sitting at 50.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.15 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.2%. The 50 day MA is 47.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $27,439m. Visit the company website at: http://www.amtd.com

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. The company offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; and futures and foreign exchange trade execution services. It offers retail brokerage services for common and preferred stocks; exchange-traded funds (ETFs); mutual funds; options; futures; foreign exchange; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, common and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company also offers investor education services for investors to teach how to approach the selection process for investment securities and manage their investment portfolios. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.