TCF Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

TCF Financial Corporation found using ticker (TCF) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 25 and has a mean target at 32.93. Now with the previous closing price of 33.86 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.7%. The 50 day MA is 26.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,925m. Find out more information at: http://ir.tcfbank.com

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers investment management and custodial, trust, and financial and estate planning services; retirement planning and employee benefit programs; and cash management, international trade finance, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services, as well as sells investment products, such as annuity products and mutual funds. Further, it provides treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks; check cashing and remittance services; lines of credit, letters of credit, and capital market products; and credit and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 520 branches, including 396 traditional branches, 121 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,099 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.