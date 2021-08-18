Twitter
TCF Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

TCF Financial Corporation found using ticker (TCF) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 32.93. With the stocks previous close at 33.86 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.92 and the 200 day moving average is 27.69. The market cap for the company is $4,925m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://ir.tcfbank.com

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers investment management and custodial, trust, and financial and estate planning services; retirement planning and employee benefit programs; and cash management, international trade finance, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services, as well as sells investment products, such as annuity products and mutual funds. Further, it provides treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks; check cashing and remittance services; lines of credit, letters of credit, and capital market products; and credit and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 520 branches, including 396 traditional branches, 121 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,099 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

