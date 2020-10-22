TC PipeLines, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

TC PipeLines, LP found using ticker (TCP) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 34 with a mean TP of 38.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,321m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tcpipelineslp.com

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

