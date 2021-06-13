TC PipeLines, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

TC PipeLines, LP found using ticker (TCP) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 39.3. With the stocks previous close at 29.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.59 while the 200 day moving average is 31.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,170m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tcpipelineslp.com

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.