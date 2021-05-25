TC PipeLines, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

TC PipeLines, LP with ticker code (TCP) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 39.3. Now with the previous closing price of 29.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,170m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tcpipelineslp.com

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.